BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $3.77 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCardCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Profile

BlackCardCoin’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.50333256 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $3,654,505.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCardCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCardCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.