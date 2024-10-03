pufETH 1-Day Volume Hits $2.35 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $350.30 million and $2.35 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,353.43 or 0.03874008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, pufETH has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

pufETH Profile

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 522,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 522,241.46497161. The last known price of pufETH is 2,395.66118791 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6,630,068.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

