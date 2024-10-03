Synapse Hits One Day Volume of $3.84 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $68.82 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synapse has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,208,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

