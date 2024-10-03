Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3758 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

OVL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,435. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

Get Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.