Global X Russell 2000 ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:RSSL)

Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3015 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Global X Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Global X Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.76. Global X Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $89.14.

