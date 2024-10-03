Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3616 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

OVT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 4,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

