Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3616 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance
OVT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 4,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $22.87.
Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.