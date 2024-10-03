Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ SRET traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,488. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $222.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22.
About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
