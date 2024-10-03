1inch Network Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. 1inch Network has a market cap of $313.34 million and $22.08 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1inch Network has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,270,968,479 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a versatile token integral to the operations of the 1inch Network, particularly on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It supports decentralised governance, staking, and advanced trading features, while also enabling users to optimise their transactions within the ecosystem. Created by Sergej Kunz and Anton Bukov, the token continues to play a crucial role in the ongoing development and governance of the 1inch platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

