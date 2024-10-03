Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVS) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.339 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA OVS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $34.92. 536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.
About Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF
