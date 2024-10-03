Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFAS traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.