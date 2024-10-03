Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance
EFAS traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.