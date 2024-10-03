TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) Plans $0.29 Dividend

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2949 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSPY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $26.01.

