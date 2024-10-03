YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Declares $0.21 Dividend

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2076 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Performance

YMAX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 369,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

Get YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF alerts:

About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.