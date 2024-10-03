Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3043 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
OVB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. 2,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,983. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.
Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.