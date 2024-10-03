Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3043 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

OVB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. 2,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,983. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

