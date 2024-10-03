Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.