Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $16.37.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
