Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

