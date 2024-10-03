PharmChem, Inc. (PCHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
PharmChem Price Performance
OTCMKTS PCHM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75. PharmChem has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.
About PharmChem
