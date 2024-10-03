RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RIV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 69,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,459. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

