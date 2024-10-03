Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on October 22nd

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,735. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.