Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on October 22nd

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,735. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

