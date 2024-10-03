RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of OPP stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 119,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,021. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

