Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

Walmart stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $647.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,334,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,025,027. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

