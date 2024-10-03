Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,210,270 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,210,270 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,704,000 after acquiring an additional 644,353 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Walmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,184,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,095,946,000 after acquiring an additional 834,005 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,334,670 shares of company stock worth $958,025,027 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $647.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

