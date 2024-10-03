VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Up 6.8% – What’s Next?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49. Approximately 58,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in VEON by 8.5% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,533,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 591,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

