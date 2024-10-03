Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $277.01 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

