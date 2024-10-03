Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 718,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 138,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Excellon Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$12.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Excellon Resources

In other news, insider Golden Capital Consulting sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$25,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 642,500 shares of company stock worth $64,147. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

