The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

