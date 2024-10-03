Emprise Bank Buys 24,601 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Emprise Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 872.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,601 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.7% of Emprise Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,452 shares of company stock valued at $51,278,838. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.89 and a 12-month high of $185.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

