Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 15212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.