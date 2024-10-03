CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 1126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

CITIC Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

CITIC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

