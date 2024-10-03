Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 50413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Vonovia Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vonovia SE will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

