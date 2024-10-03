Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 148511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

