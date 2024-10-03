Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 41881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $625.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

