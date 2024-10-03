RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $303.17 and last traded at $302.21, with a volume of 325508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.38.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
