TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 9323050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Down 10.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £975,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

