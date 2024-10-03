Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB) Shares to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) shares are set to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCYB traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.12. 207,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,931. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 8,831.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000.

About Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

