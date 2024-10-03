Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Set to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $50.47. 600,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,787. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,263,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after buying an additional 722,717 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,904,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after buying an additional 301,873 shares during the period.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.