Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,866. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Motco bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

