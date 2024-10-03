Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 104,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,523. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $161,000.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.