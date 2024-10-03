Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,759. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

