Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading 7.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 299,071 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 210,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

Cora Gold Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.85.

About Cora Gold

(Get Free Report)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.