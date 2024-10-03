Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 3,132,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,410,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Goldstone Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.62. The company has a market cap of £7.13 million, a PE ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26.

About Goldstone Resources

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

