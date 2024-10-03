Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.37. 182,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,138. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,250,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 302,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $890,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

