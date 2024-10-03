Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.67. 248,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,171. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,499,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,913,000 after acquiring an additional 553,600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,502,000 after purchasing an additional 628,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,073,000 after buying an additional 382,380 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,110,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,357,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

