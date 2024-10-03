Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,771. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $48.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

