Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $451.52 and last traded at $448.44, with a volume of 336170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $449.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.75.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 541.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

