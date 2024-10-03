Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 2437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück SE will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

