Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHJ traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $49.41. 24,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,225. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $49.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 155,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 152,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 43,965 shares during the period. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 51,157 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

