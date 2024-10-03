Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
