Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $71.07. 377,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

