Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 20273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

