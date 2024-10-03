Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.28 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 7239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

Brookfield Reinsurance Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.52 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Reinsurance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 52.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the first quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

See Also

