Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 5224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Hypera Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

